Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine meets with President of Poland to discuss military assistance

During a working visit to the Republic of Poland, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga was received by President Andrzej Duda.

The parties noted the high level of effective dialogue between the heads of state of Ukraine and Poland.

Andriy Sybiga conveyed the words of gratitude from the President of Ukraine for the confirmation by Polish leader Andrzej Duda of his participation in the Global Peace Summit in June in Switzerland.

Duda suggested organizing summits with the US and Ukraine during Poland's EU presidency

Particular attention was paid to topical issues of international military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, strengthening air defense forces and weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of Poland in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of Russian armed aggression.

From the very first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has lent us its reliable shoulder and is still among the leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. We will always be grateful for this. I am also grateful for the understanding that strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities today is also an additional guarantee of security for Poland and the whole of Europe - Sibiga emphasized.

