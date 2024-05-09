ukenru
Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine meets with President of Poland to discuss military assistance

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine meets with President of Poland to discuss military assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33596 views

During a visit to Poland, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga conveyed President Zelenskyy's gratitude to Polish President Andrzej Duda for Poland's military assistance and discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aggression.

During a working visit to the Republic of Poland, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga was received by President Andrzej Duda. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details 

The parties noted the high level of effective dialogue between the heads of state of Ukraine and Poland.

Andriy Sybiga conveyed the words of gratitude from the President of Ukraine for the confirmation by Polish leader Andrzej Duda of his participation in the Global Peace Summit in June in Switzerland. 

Duda suggested organizing summits with the US and Ukraine during Poland's EU presidency02.05.24, 11:43 • 19662 views

Particular attention was paid to topical issues  of international military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, strengthening air defense forces and weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of Poland in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities in the face of Russian armed aggression. 

From the very first days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has lent us its reliable shoulder and is still among the leaders in military assistance to Ukraine. We will always be grateful for this. I am also grateful for the understanding that strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities today is also an additional guarantee of security for Poland and the whole of Europe

- Sibiga emphasized. 

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski hopes that NATO will outline plans to strengthen Ukraine's security and integrate it into the Alliance during the upcoming summit in Washington.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
radoslaw-sikorskiRadosław Sikorski
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising