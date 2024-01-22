Defense spending in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion in 2023

Defense spending in wartime remains a top priority. By the end of 2023, they accounted for more than 60% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In 2023, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion, or 60.8% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget. - informs the agency.

In particular, in December 2023 - UAH 284.3 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the funds allocated to the security and defense sector cover the following needs:

Financial support for military personnel, rank and file and police officers;

Purchase of military/specialized equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armor and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, and food;

Medical support;

Also, other types of expenses to support the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

As the report emphasizes, the government finances defense and security sector expenditures exclusively from its own tax revenues and military bonds.

The agency reminds that it is extremely important to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by paying taxes in good faith and investing in military bonds.

In Ukraine, more than 500 companies work for the domestic defense industry, said Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

