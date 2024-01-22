Defense spending in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion in 2023

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 48402 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106885 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135554 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134547 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174525 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280092 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148793 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102156 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101832 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103801 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67052 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39096 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 48402 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248106 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233277 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258655 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29405 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135554 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105605 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105629 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121800 views
Actual
Defense spending in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion in 2023

Defense spending in Ukraine amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104456 views

In 2023, expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for security and defense amounted to 60.8% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine. The funds were allocated for military salaries, equipment, and medical care.

Defense spending in wartime remains a top priority. By the end of 2023, they accounted for more than 60% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In 2023, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1,843.8 billion, or 60.8% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

-  informs the agency.

In particular, in December  2023 - UAH 284.3 billion.

Russia is creating an "invisibility suit" for the military - ISW22.01.24, 10:03 • 115590 views

According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the funds allocated to the security and defense sector cover the following needs:

  • Financial support for military personnel, rank and file and police officers;
  • Purchase of military/specialized equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armor and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, and food;
  • Medical support;
  • Also, other types of expenses to support the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

British intelligence: Ukraine's dominance in the Black Sea has increased exports through the "grain corridor"22.01.24, 11:45 • 25220 views

As the report emphasizes, the government finances defense and security sector expenditures exclusively from its own tax revenues and military bonds.

The agency reminds that it is extremely important to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by paying taxes in good faith and investing in military bonds.

Recall

In Ukraine, more than 500 companies work for the domestic defense industry, said Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

Also UNN reported that the Ukrainian government has approved a mechanism for distributing additional subventions to communities in the amount of UAH 33.4 billion. The funds will be allocated in two stages, with priority given to communities in the de-occupied and conflict-affected regions.

Ukrainian business is to be exempted from paying CO2 emissions tax21.01.24, 03:30 • 43619 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising