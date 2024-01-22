ukenru
Exclusive
British intelligence: Ukraine's dominance in the Black Sea has increased exports through the "grain corridor"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25220 views

Ukraine has increased its exports through the Black Sea corridor thanks to effective countermeasures against the russian fleet, according to a report by the UK Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine has significantly increased its exports through the Black Sea corridor, thanks to active counteraction to the russian fleet. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in December last year , Ukrainian ports exported more agricultural products than at any time since the invasion of russia. 

Thanks to the "grain corridor", Ukraine exported almost 15 million tons of cargo

Analysts explain that this is due to the reopening of Ukraine's main Black Sea ports and the creation of a one-way export shipping channel.

Ukraine has achieved this by largely preventing the russian Black Sea Fleet from operating in the western part of the Black Sea, where it is threatened by Ukrainian missiles and naval drones

- the report says.

In addition, market confidence is supported by lower insurance premiums mediated by the UK through the Unity Facility insurance package.

This is also facilitated by a joint agreement under which Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria announced a coalition to demine the Black Sea.

Addendum

British intelligence officials emphasized that the Ukrainian corridor exceeded the monthly volumes achieved during the Black Sea Grain initiative mediated by the UN and Turkey, which was subject to russian inspections

The agency is confident that the security of this export route is vital in the long run. In particular, it is necessary for Ukraine's export revenues.

Furthermore, the Black Sea Corridor is a symbol of trade facilitation for all in the Black Sea.

Recall

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that 500 ships and more than 10 million tons of cargo have already passed through the Ukrainian "grain corridor" . According to him, the "grain corridor" has reached its pre-war capacity

305 ships: US Ambassador tells about the success of the Ukrainian grain corridor

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising