Defense Forces to receive UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax for the purchase of weapons and equipment: government decides

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax to the Defense Forces for the purchase of weapons, equipment, ammunition, and protective equipment. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024" and the Budget Code of Ukraine, the Procedure for allocating funds from the special fund of the state budget, the source of which is 10 percent of the personal income tax on income in the form of cash benefits, remuneration and other payments received by military personnel, police officers and rank-and-file and senior officers, to the main spending units of the state budget belonging to the security and defense sector, for logistics was approve

Also, according to him, the budget allocations envisaged in 2024 for the Ministry of Finance (general government expenditures and lending) in the special fund of the state budget under the program "Unallocated expenditures for the security and defense sector for logistics of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations" in the amount of UAH 9 billion 629 million 966.4 thousand (development expenditures) were transferred to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense (for the Administration of the State Special Transport Service), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (for the Administration of the Stat

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted at a government meeting that last fall, the executive and legislative branches of government had made an important decision to redirect personal income tax funds paid by the Ukrainian military from community budgets to a special fund of the state budget.

"Thus, this year we have received additional resources - plus UAH 51 billion for the development of the defense industry and more than UAH 43 billion for the production of drones. At the same time, it was decided that 10% of the military personal income tax will be allocated directly to military units. Therefore, today we are transferring UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax to the defense forces for the purchase of weapons, equipment, ammunition, and protective equipment," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government has allocated about UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers.