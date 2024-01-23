Defense Forces to receive UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax for the purchase of weapons and equipment: government decides

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 48260 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106866 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135534 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134534 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174516 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170971 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280083 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148793 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102144 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101818 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103787 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 66955 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 38947 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 48260 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258644 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29346 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135534 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105600 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105624 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121795 views
Defense Forces to receive UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax for the purchase of weapons and equipment: government decides

Defense Forces to receive UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax for the purchase of weapons and equipment: government decides

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21195 views

The Ukrainian government has transferred 9.6 billion hryvnias of military tax to the Armed Forces to finance the purchase of weapons, equipment, ammunition and protective equipment.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has transferred UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax to the Defense Forces for the purchase of weapons, equipment, ammunition, and protective equipment. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

"In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024" and the Budget Code of Ukraine, the Procedure for allocating funds from the special fund of the state budget, the source of which is 10 percent of the personal income tax on income in the form of cash benefits, remuneration and other payments received by military personnel, police officers and rank-and-file and senior officers, to the main spending units of the state budget belonging to the security and defense sector, for logistics was approve

08.11.23, 10:46 • 72940 views

Also, according to him, the budget allocations envisaged in 2024 for the Ministry of Finance (general government expenditures and lending) in the special fund of the state budget under the program "Unallocated expenditures for the security and defense sector for logistics of military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations" in the amount of UAH 9 billion 629 million 966.4 thousand (development expenditures) were transferred to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense (for the Administration of the State Special Transport Service), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (for the Administration of the Stat

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted at a government meeting that last fall, the executive and legislative branches of government had made an important decision to redirect personal income tax funds paid by the Ukrainian military from community budgets to a special fund of the state budget.

"Thus, this year we have received additional resources - plus UAH 51 billion for the development of the defense industry and more than UAH 43 billion for the production of drones. At the same time, it was decided that 10% of the military personal income tax will be allocated directly to military units. Therefore, today we are transferring UAH 9.6 billion of military personal income tax to the defense forces for the purchase of weapons, equipment, ammunition, and protective equipment," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government has allocated about UAH 17.5 billion for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment, and a system of non-explosive barriers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

