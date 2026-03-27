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Damage to the refinery near St. Petersburg - General Staff of the AFU clarified the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2218 views

The Defense Forces struck the ELOU-AVT-2 and ELOU-AVT-6 installations in the Leningrad region. The plant produced fuel to meet the needs of the Russian army.

Damage to the refinery near St. Petersburg - General Staff of the AFU clarified the consequences

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the results of the attack on one of the largest Russian oil refineries – important installations of the "Kirishsky" plant in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, which is among the largest oil refineries of the aggressor country, were damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to updated information, damage to the primary oil refining units ELOU-AVT-2 and ELOU-AVT-6, as well as facilities for the production of petroleum bitumens, hydrotreatment and gas fractionation units, has been confirmed.

- the General Staff said in a statement.

The capacities of this enterprise are used for the production of a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel to meet the needs of the armed forces of the aggressor state, the Ukrainian military added.

Context

On the night of March 26, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the Kirishi oil refinery (Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, Russia).

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian Valdai radar complex in Crimea and command posts. Ammunition and equipment depots in the occupied territories were also destroyed. The results of the attack were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four strategic targets of the Russian occupiers in eastern Ukraine and a base in Crimea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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