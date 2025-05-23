Damage to the railway in the Carpathians: passengers of Rakhiv-bound trains are being transported by transfers
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has started repairing the track on the Yasinya-Voronenko section, which was damaged due to soil subsidence. Passengers of Rakhiv-bound trains are being transported by transfers, but no flights have been canceled.
Ukrzaliznytsia has started repairing the track on the Yasinya - Voronenko section in the Carpathians, where the ground has subsided. Traffic is currently blocked, and passengers of Rakhiv trains are being transported by transfers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the carrier.
Details
Ukrzaliznytsia noted that the restoration of the site began immediately and the work lasted all night. Infrastructure repairs may take up to three days, as the site is difficult to reinforce the soil.
We are transporting passengers of train No. 96 Rakhiv - Kyiv in reserve cars after a bus transfer from Yasinya. The same transfers today during the day will deliver passengers of the remaining trains of the Rakhiv direction to Yasinya, Kvasy and Rakhiv -
The carrier stressed that no mountain route has been canceled.
Let us remind you
The night before, due to a failure of the earth's rock and subsidence of the track, Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily closed traffic on the Yasinya-Voronenko section. The departure of train No. 96 Rakhiv - Kyiv from Yasinya station was delayed.