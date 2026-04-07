Currency exchange rate for April 7: dollar depreciates

As of Tuesday, April 7, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.58 hryvnias per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was 43.65 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.32. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.5831 UAH (-7 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.3210 UAH (+1 kopeck) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.7983 UAH (+2 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.40-43.85 UAH, the euro at 50.10-50.74 UAH, and the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.46-43.51 UAH/USD and 50.26-50.30 UAH/EUR.

Recall

The average salary in Ukraine in February was 28,321 UAH, an increase of 1.2% compared to January and 22.4% year-on-year. According to the State Statistics Service, Kyiv is the region with the highest salary level (45,651 UAH), and Kirovohrad Oblast is the region with the lowest (20,083 UAH).

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