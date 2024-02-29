$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 30566 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 112810 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71663 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 277820 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235993 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192028 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 231296 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251617 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157626 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372155 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Culture and tourism in Ukraine lost more than $19.6 billion due to war - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28753 views

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's cultural and tourism sectors have lost more than $19.6 billion due to the war.

Culture and tourism in Ukraine lost more than $19.6 billion due to war - Shmyhal

Ukraine's cultural and tourism sectors lost more than $19.6 billion as a result of the war, and it is necessary to formulate mechanisms by which Russia will pay for the damage, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference "United for Justice. United for the preservation of cultural heritage", reports UNN

Mechanisms for implementing the "Russia will pay" principle need to be developed. According to the World Bank, losses in Ukraine's culture and tourism sector, including lost revenue, amounted to $19.6 billion

- Shmyhal said. 

According to him, more than 900 historical and cultural sites have been targeted by the Russians. Another 20 thousand cultural monuments of national and local importance are in the occupied territory. 

The Prime Minister also said that all cultural heritage sites destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression would be included in a special state register.  It will be one of the tools for determining the amount of compensation from Russia. 

"The world needs a precedent of punishment for vandalism and savagery in the field of culture. This will be of great importance for all of humanity, for the protection and preservation of the heritage of our civilization, in all parts of the world and on all continents," Shmyhal said. 

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russians have damaged 902 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine08.02.24, 14:31 • 22548 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyCulture
World Bank
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
