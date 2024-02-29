Culture and tourism in Ukraine lost more than $19.6 billion due to war - Shmyhal

Ukraine's cultural and tourism sectors lost more than $19.6 billion as a result of the war, and it is necessary to formulate mechanisms by which Russia will pay for the damage, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference "United for Justice. United for the preservation of cultural heritage", reports UNN.

Mechanisms for implementing the "Russia will pay" principle need to be developed. According to the World Bank, losses in Ukraine's culture and tourism sector, including lost revenue, amounted to $19.6 billion - Shmyhal said.

According to him, more than 900 historical and cultural sites have been targeted by the Russians. Another 20 thousand cultural monuments of national and local importance are in the occupied territory.

The Prime Minister also said that all cultural heritage sites destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression would be included in a special state register. It will be one of the tools for determining the amount of compensation from Russia.

"The world needs a precedent of punishment for vandalism and savagery in the field of culture. This will be of great importance for all of humanity, for the protection and preservation of the heritage of our civilization, in all parts of the world and on all continents," Shmyhal said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russians have damaged 902 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine