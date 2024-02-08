Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, russians have damaged 902 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, russian troops have damaged 902 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine, including architectural, urban planning and historical monuments. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Between February 24, 2022 and January 25, 2024, 902 cultural heritage sites were destroyed or damaged. Of these, 124 were monuments of national importance, 708 of local importance, and 70 were newly discovered - the ministry summarized.

In particular, architectural monuments include: 285 sites, architecture and urban planning - 269, history - 213, architecture, history - 33, monumental art - 19, urban planning, monumental art - 17, archeology - 18, architecture and urban planning, history - 38, urban planning - 5, science and technology - 2, landscape art - 1, architecture and urban planning, monumental art - 1, architecture, monumental art - 1.

Addition

According to the statistics of the ICIP, cultural heritage monuments were damaged or destroyed in 17 regions:

● Kharkiv region - 234 damaged or destroyed cultural heritage sites (Bohodukhiv district - 5; Izyum district - 14; Krasnohrad district - 2; Lozova district - 1; Kharkiv district - 197; Chuhuiv district - 15). This includes 10 sites of national importance, 220 of local importance, and 4 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

● Odesa region - 119 (Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district - 1; Odesa - 117, Izmail - 1). Including 28 of national importance and 91 of local importance.

● Donetsk region - 117 (Kramatorsk district - 42; Mariupol district - 26; Bakhmut district - 28; Pokrovsk district - 17; Volnovakha district - 4). Including 15 of national importance, 102 of local importance.

● Kherson region - 88 (Beryslav district - 12; Bilozersky district - 2; Kakhovka district - 32; Kherson district - 42). Including 13 of national importance, 45 of local importance, and 30 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

● Chernihiv region - 70 (Chernihiv district - 63; Koryukiv district - 1; Novhorod-Siverskyi district - 2; Nizhyn district - 3; Pryluky district - 1). Including 27 of national importance, 37 of local importance, and 6 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

● Kyiv oblast - 69 (Bila Tserkva district - 1; Brovary district - 5; Bucha district - 14; Vyshhorod district - 6, Kyiv city - 43). Including 16 monuments of national significance, 37 monuments of local significance, and 16 newly discovered sites.

● Zaporizhzhia region - 38 monuments of local significance (Vasyliv district - 12; Zaporizhzhia district - 15; Pohoriv district - 10; Melitopol district - 1).

● Lviv region - 35 (Zolochiv district - 1; Stryi district - 1; Lviv district - 33). Including 2 of national importance, 31 of local importance.

● Dnipropetrovska oblast - 34 (Dniprovskyi district - 15; Kryvyi Rih - 4; Nikopolskyi - 14; Pavlohradskyi - 1). Including 1 of national importance, 27 of local importance, and 6 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

● Luhansk region - 30 monuments of local significance (Svatove district - 5; Sievierodonetsk district - 23, Shchastia district - 2).

● Sumy region - 25 (Konotop district - 5; Okhtyrka district - 12; Sumy district - 7; Shostka district - 1). Including 5 of national importance, 20 of local importance.

● Mykolaiv region - 22 (Mykolaiv district - 22). Including 3 of national importance, 15 of local importance, and 4 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

● Khmelnytskyi region - 10 (Shepetivka district - 2; Khmelnytskyi - 8). Including 1 of national importance, 6 of local importance, and 3 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

● Vinnytsia region - 4 (Vinnytsia district - 4). Including 1 of national importance and 3 of local importance.

● Poltava region - 4 (Kremenchuk district - 4). Including 1 of national importance, 2 of local importance, and 1 newly discovered cultural heritage site.

● Zhytomyr region - 2 (Korosten district - 2). Including 1 of national importance and 1 of local importance.

● Kirovohrad region - 1 (Oleksandriya district - 1). 1 of local importance.

Recall

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy will form a resuscitation package for Ukraine's monuments. The ministry expects about UAH 250 million in revenues from gambling licenses to be spent on urgent work to preserve cultural heritage.