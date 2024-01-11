Almost 2,000 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34019 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105788 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134202 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133587 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174001 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279282 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178114 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167096 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148771 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101284 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100876 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102807 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60864 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31298 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34027 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247365 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257944 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25117 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134202 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105270 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105309 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121504 views
Actual
Almost 2,000 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression

Almost 2,000 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38268 views

As of December 25, 2023, 1907 Ukrainian cultural sites were damaged as a result of Russian aggression, most of them in Donetsk and Kharkiv.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine records damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. As of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported on the website of the government portal, UNN reports.

Details

Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); municipally owned: 1884 objects (6%).

Cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damage in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv,  Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the city of Kyiv.

The largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that sustained damage or destruction are clubs (48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that sustained damage).

 In total, they were affected:

  • clubs - 923; 
  • libraries - 681; 
  • art education institutions - 145; 
  • museums and galleries - 106; 
  • theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 35,
  • parks, zoos, reserves - 14, 
  • circuses - 3.

Cultural infrastructure facilities in 274 territorial communities (18.7% of the total number of territorial communities in Ukraine) were damaged and destroyed, in particular:

  • in Donetsk (83%), 
  • Sumy (53%), 
  • Kharkiv (52%), 
  • Luhansk (46%), 
  • Chernihiv (46%), 
  • Mykolaivska (44%), 
  • Kherson (43%), 
  • Zaporizhzhia (36%), 
  • Kyivska (26%), 
  • Dnipropetrovska (19%), 
  • Zhytomyr (17%), 
  • Khmelnytsky (15%), 
  • Odesa (9%),  
  • Cherkasy (6%), 
  • Lviv (4%), 
  • Vinnytsia (3%), 
  • Transcarpathian (2%), 
  • Kirovohrad (2%), 
  • Poltava (2%) regions, 
  • Kyiv.

As of the end of December 2023, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects damaged during the hostilities and occupation.

"Culture without Barriers": ICIP told about the flagship project for the next year12.12.23, 16:24 • 23678 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising