Almost 2,000 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed by Russian aggression

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine records damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. As of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported on the website of the government portal, UNN reports.

Details

Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); municipally owned: 1884 objects (6%).

Cultural infrastructure suffered the greatest losses and damage in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the city of Kyiv.

The largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that sustained damage or destruction are clubs (48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that sustained damage).

In total, they were affected:

clubs - 923;

libraries - 681;

art education institutions - 145;

museums and galleries - 106;

theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 35,

parks, zoos, reserves - 14,

circuses - 3.

Cultural infrastructure facilities in 274 territorial communities (18.7% of the total number of territorial communities in Ukraine) were damaged and destroyed, in particular:

in Donetsk (83%),

Sumy (53%),

Kharkiv (52%),

Luhansk (46%),

Chernihiv (46%),

Mykolaivska (44%),

Kherson (43%),

Zaporizhzhia (36%),

Kyivska (26%),

Dnipropetrovska (19%),

Zhytomyr (17%),

Khmelnytsky (15%),

Odesa (9%),

Cherkasy (6%),

Lviv (4%),

Vinnytsia (3%),

Transcarpathian (2%),

Kirovohrad (2%),

Poltava (2%) regions,

Kyiv.

As of the end of December 2023, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions are still under temporary occupation. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects damaged during the hostilities and occupation.

