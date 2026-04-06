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Cucumbers in Ukraine have become cheaper, while tomatoes are rapidly rising in price - analysts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

Greenhouse cucumbers have fallen in price to UAH 125-165/kg due to increased supply. The first batches of local tomatoes cost UAH 150-170/kg, which is 66% more expensive than last year.

Cucumbers in Ukraine have become cheaper, while tomatoes are rapidly rising in price - analysts

Cucumbers have become cheaper in Ukraine, while tomato prices continued to rise sharply, EastFruit analysts reported, writes UNN.

Details

Wholesale prices for greenhouse cucumbers have started to fall, analysts report. The warm and sometimes sunny weather that has set in the country has significantly accelerated the ripening of local greenhouse vegetables. Cucumber harvests on farms have been growing rapidly, and due to a sharp increase in supply, producers have been forced to gradually lower their selling prices.

As a result, Ukrainian greenhouse complexes sold cucumbers at 125-165 UAH/kg ($2.85-3.77/kg), which is on average 10% cheaper than a week earlier.

Market participants attribute this to a significant drop in demand amid still quite high prices for greenhouse vegetables. The supply of cucumbers continues to increase rapidly. Harvest volumes in greenhouse complexes increased significantly last week due to favorable weather conditions. At the same time, supplies of cheaper imported products remain stable, the price of which, as a rule, does not exceed 100 UAH/kg ($2.28/kg).

Despite the current price reduction, greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine are currently sold on average 25% more expensive than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, last week, the first batches of greenhouse tomatoes from local complexes entered the Ukrainian market, but this did not stop the further price increase in this segment, analysts report. It is noted that in 2025, Ukrainian greenhouse farms shipped the first batches of tomatoes on average a week and a half later than in the current season. At the same time, product collections remain small due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Greenhouse complexes are currently offering the first batches of greenhouse tomatoes at 150-170 UAH/kg ($3.43-3.88/kg), which is on average 66% more expensive than at the start of last year's season. According to market participants' forecasts, greenhouse farms will be able to ship really large batches of tomatoes no earlier than two weeks from now.

At the same time, the main supply on the Ukrainian market is still imported vegetables from Turkey. According to market participants, Turkish tomatoes are offered slightly cheaper than local greenhouse products. Prices for imported tomatoes range from 130-150 UAH/kg ($2.97-3.43/kg) depending on quality and batch volumes.

What to plant in April - vegetable crops for an early harvest03.04.26, 13:22 • 59139 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyAgronomy news
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