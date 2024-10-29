Consumption has decreased, but there is a deficit during peak hours: what is happening in the power system
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the sunny weather, electricity consumption decreased by 3.4%, but there is still a shortage during peak hours. Ukraine imports electricity from 5 countries.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased due to sunny weather in most regions, but in the morning and evening hours the power system remains under capacity, NPC Ukrenergo and the Energy Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Consumption
According to Ukrenergo, today, October 29, as of 9:30 a.m., consumption was 3.4% lower than the previous day, Monday, October 28. This was explained by less cloudy weather in most regions and, accordingly, higher efficiency of household solar power plants.
"During the hours of maximum consumption in the morning and evening, the power system remains under capacity. It is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 9:00 to 15:00," the NPC emphasized.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the power system remains balanced at present. However, daily hostile shelling of energy infrastructure leads to damage that complicates the operation of the power system.
Import
It will be supplied throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 4,174 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 715 MW in some hours.
Situation at ZNPP
According to the Ministry of Energy, the water level in the cooling pond is 14.22 meters. This is stated to be sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.