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Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4298 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine plans to exhaust enemy forces and create conditions for an offensive. Ukraine will prepare reserves and attack on weak sections of the front.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named Ukraine's main military goal for 2026

The main goal of the Ukrainian military for the current year 2026 is to conduct a strategic defensive operation. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, spoke about its details during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

It involves deterring Russian troops, preventing territorial losses, exhausting the enemy's forces and resources, and creating conditions for future large-scale offensive operations.

In addition, according to the Commander-in-Chief, Ukraine plans to build up reserves, improve the quality of military personnel training, and simultaneously conduct counter-offensive and offensive actions in areas where Russian forces are weaker.

Our goal for this year is to conduct a strategic defensive operation to deter the enemy, prevent territorial losses, exhaust their forces and resources, and create conditions for large-scale offensive operations.

- Syrskyi emphasized.

He added that one of the key tasks is also to maintain operational and strategic initiative on the battlefield.

According to Syrskyi's assessment, the enemy is currently forced to adapt to the actions of Ukrainian forces and concentrate efforts on those sections of the front where Ukraine seizes the initiative.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed the peculiarities of the current war in early March 2026 and made decisions for defense in Donetsk region.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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