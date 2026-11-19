Law enforcement officers continue to establish the circumstances of the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Preventive measures have been chosen for six individuals involved in the incident, the National Police of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

Last week, seven people were notified of suspicion: six under Part 2 of Article 296 (hooliganism, or a gross violation of public order motivated by clear disrespect for society, committed with particular impudence or exceptional cynicism), and one more under Part 2 of Article 342 (resisting a law enforcement officer or servicemember while performing their duties) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Earlier, law enforcement officers detained a woman who, according to the investigation, incited local residents to illegal actions, two of her accomplices, as well as six other individuals. Currently, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, as part of procedural measures, a total of 16 people have been notified of suspicion, police said.

The court chose the following preventive measures for six individuals involved: 4 in the form of nighttime house arrest, and 2 more in the form of a personal recognizance obligation.

Context

The State Bureau of Investigation initiated criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military service member).

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemembers of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after voluntarily abandoning their military unit (UAOL)."

After reports circulated on social media about the alleged unlawful detention of servicemembers, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and police service vehicles were damaged, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

UNN also reported that in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked our photographer.