Canadian body calls for disclosure of AI use by security services

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 11086 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137471 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167790 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161796 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146750 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200559 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100959 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 43911 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53124 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100919 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76282 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200553 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226818 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76282 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100919 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156072 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158817 views
Canadian body calls for disclosure of AI use by security services

Canadian body calls for disclosure of AI use by security services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 80802 views

Canada's National Security Transparency Advisory Group called for disclosure of information on the use of AI by security services. The group also suggested amending legislation to oversee the use of AI by federal agencies.

A federal advisory body in Canada has called on the country's security services to disclose information about the current and future use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems and software applications. In a new report, the National Security Transparency Advisory Group also suggested that the government consider amending legislation to oversee the use of AI by federal agencies, Castanet reports, according to UNN

Details

Established in 2019, the group continues to work to increase transparency and accountability in the national security sector, which is an important part of the government's openness program. The Canadian security services have expressed support for the idea of openness, but emphasized that the specifics of their work limit the possibility of public disclosure. Nevertheless, they are already actively using AI to perform various tasks, such as document translation and threat detection.

The report also emphasizes the importance of informing the public about the goals and objectives of security services, particularly when cooperating with the private sector, to avoid distrust. One of the key challenges is the difficulty of explaining how AI works due to the lack of transparency of machine learning algorithms and models.

Canada has already released guidelines on the use of AI and proposed the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, which is currently being considered by parliament. However, the law does not apply to government agencies such as security services, which has led to recommendations from the advisory group to expand its scope.

The report also mentions a case from 2021 when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police broke the law by using facial recognition software, leading to the creation of the Technology Implementation Program to assess whether data collection methods comply with privacy laws.

Public Safety Canada reported that the report's recommendations had been passed on to the relevant authorities, but did not specify whether or when they would be implemented.

How can artificial intelligence help you learn English? Grade experts explain15.08.24, 14:29 • 108832 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies

