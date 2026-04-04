Canada has allocated almost $40 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Canada is providing Ukraine with over 51 million Canadian dollars in humanitarian aid, which is approximately 39 million US dollars. This was announced by the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a statement by State Secretary Randip Sarai, writes UNN.

Details

The Canadian foreign ministry noted that the funds will be directed to respond to Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs, as well as to long-term recovery and reforms.

According to the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the funding will be transferred to "experienced and reliable partners." The money is planned to be used for emergency medical care, housing, water, sanitation, and food.

Canada will provide Ukraine with $1.46 billion in military aid and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen its defense

The statement also noted that part of the aid will be directed to strengthening Ukraine's capacity to provide inclusive public services and support veterans.

State Secretary Randip Sarai announced the allocation of $51.1 million to help Ukraine respond to immediate humanitarian needs, while promoting long-term recovery and reform — reported the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine and Canada agree on joint field development and energy cooperation