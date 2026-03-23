Bugatti unveiled a unique bicycle more expensive than a Toyota Corolla

Photo: Bugatti

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti has unveiled a unique Factor ONE bicycle, created in collaboration with Factor Bikes. The new product costs $23,599 and is released in a limited edition of 250 units, making it even rarer than the iconic Bugatti Chiron. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The Factor ONE is designed according to hypercar engineering principles. The bicycle features a full carbon construction, an aerodynamic fork, and an integrated frame that minimizes air resistance.

The developers emphasize that this is one of the fastest bicycles allowed by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

This project forced us to rethink every assumption – said Factor Bikes founder Rob Gitelis.

Exclusive components and minimal weight

The bicycle is equipped with special Black Inc Bugatti Hyper 62 wheels and Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT tires. The carbon rims weigh only about 1.3 kg per pair and are optimized for stiffness and speed.

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The entire design is focused on maximum power transfer and stability even in strong crosswinds.

Design in the style of legendary Bugatti models

The Factor ONE received a signature two-tone design with Bugatti Blue accents and brand logos. Iconic elements, including the "Dancing Elephant" emblem, were also used.

Even the details – carbon weave, brake elements, and Alcantara saddle – refer to the interiors of modern Bugatti models.

The new bicycle has become another example of how the brand is expanding beyond the automotive industry, bringing its technologies to new segments.

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