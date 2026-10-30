Budanov on Oleshky: this is an important operation, and it must continue

The humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which is currently underway, is an important operation and should be continued. This was stated by the Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, on social media on October 30, showing new footage from the city and noting that transport had already been prepared for those wishing to leave, UNN writes.

At this moment, a humanitarian operation is underway in Oleshky. Transport has been prepared for residents who wish to evacuate to territory controlled by Ukraine. Humanitarian aid has also been delivered to the city. On the Ukrainian side, the operation is being coordinated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets. I am in constant contact with him. This is an important operation, and it should be continued. The life of every citizen is important to Ukraine. We continue working - Budanov wrote.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

The Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, went to the site and is responsible for coordinating the process. On the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of Ukraine's negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, said upon arriving in the city on October 30 that the ceasefire had already been in effect for 80 hours and was continuing, showing a video of local residents.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.