Brovary supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Ihor Sapozhko hands over car for air defense of 95th brigade

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko handed over a Toyota Hilux to the 95th Air Assault Brigade of Polissya, which will be used by the air defense brigade to repel enemy air attacks, UNN reports.

"Today we are once again delivering aid to our Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 95th Brigade. I am grateful to our MPs for having such a program that allows us to support our Armed Forces," said Igor Sapozhko.

The Toyota Hilux vehicle was purchased with budgetary funds as part of the Armed Forces support program at the request of the military. It will be used by an air defense brigade to repel enemy air attacks.

"I want to thank on behalf of the soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of the 95th Air Assault Polissya Brigade for the car provided by the citizens of Brovary, which will be used by the air defense brigade to shoot down enemy air targets," the soldier said when receiving the car.

Ihor Sapozhko also expressed hope that in 2025, local programs that allow for prompt fulfillment of military requests in various defense areas will be even more effective and the assistance will be even more significant.