Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
British intelligence: russia's military gains in Ukraine are "strategically insignificant"

Kyiv  •  UNN

The department reminded that the pre-war population of Vesele was 102 people, and Krokhmalne was 45. Experts explained that this is a minor advance for russia.

Despite the capture of the remnants of certain settlements by russian troops in eastern Ukraine, Moscow has not achieved significant success. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

Russian troops seized the villages of Krokhmalne, Kharkiv on January 21, 2024, and Vesele near Bakhmut on January 18, 2024; however, they are strategically insignificant

- the intelligence report says.

The agency reminded that the pre-war population of Vesele was 102 people, and Krokhmalne was 45. Experts explained that this is a minor advance for russia, while Ukraine is focusing on active defense.

Addendum

British intelligence is confident that the main goal of russian troops is to capture the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk region. To do so, the occupiers are launching an offensive from three directions to surround the town from the south, north, and east.

russian troops suffered significant losses in personnel and armored vehicles, often caused by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle munitions

- analysts emphasized.

Experts also emphasized that despite an attempt to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka through tunnels, Ukrainian counterattacks are holding back russian forces from further advancement within the city.

As the main supply route to Avdiivka remains intact and Ukrainian forces are launching localized counterattacks, the city is likely to remain under Ukrainian control for the coming weeks

- British intelligence summarized. 

Recall

Officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Y. Handzyuk Serhiy Tsehotsky said that Ukrainian military are keeping the situation in Avdiivka under control. There are no russians in the city itself. However, the russian army is actively mobilizing its reserves in this direction.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

