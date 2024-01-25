Special attention is paid to Avdiivka: Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation on the front line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation at the frontline, with special attention to Avdiivka, UNN reports.

"There were reports on the situation at the frontline today - is the key area. Special attention is paid to Avdiivka, other positions in Donetsk region, and the Kupiansk direction. We are doing everything to strengthen our soldiers," Zelensky said in a video address.

In addition, Zelensky reminded that January 24 was the 700th day of the full-scale war.

"700 days of full-scale war - the war of these Russian non-humans against Ukraine and life itself. Another Russian strike on Odesa - missiles, "chessmen". Shelling of Kherson and the region. Nikopol, Dnipro, other cities of the Dnipro region. Our Donetsk region.

Ukraine has come a long way. It has survived. And it must defend itself. It must protect our people and the interests of our state," the Head of State summarized.

