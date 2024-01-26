russians are forced to go on the defensive in some places: Syrsky visits positions of soldiers on the Eastern Front

Colonel General and Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of the military on the Eastern Front today. The general said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Syrsky, the situation on the Eastern Front remains difficult. The enemy is increasing the intensity of offensive actions on the Siversky and Bakhmut directions.

In particular, on of the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues offensive actions to improve its tactical position and create conditions for the development of an offensive in the direction of Siversk.

In addition, the enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Kreminna and Hryhorivka with assault groups with active support from mortar and artillery units, but to no avail.

At the same time, the enemy compensates for its failures in offensive operations by increasing the intensity of fire. In particular, over the past two days, it has been actively shelling the city with rocket artillery, using air strikes and kamikaze drones - said the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also said that in the Bakhmut sector, the aggressor is conducting offensive actions, trying to break through our defenses to the north and west of Bakhmut and develop an offensive on Chasiv Yar.

The Russians are regrouping their forces and means and using units of the "volunteer corps". They are unsuccessfully trying to regain their lost ground in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

Due to the lack of tactical success in certain areas, the enemy has temporarily switched to defensive actions, while keeping assault groups ready for offensive actions - emphasized Syrsky.

The colonel general emphasized that Ukrainian defenders respond in time to any changes in the operational situation.

Syrsky noted that today he was once again directly in the combat areas and listened to the brigade commanders about the situation.

Together we evaluated the proposed solutions for further actions. We clarified certain tasks and made a number of decisions to increase the effectiveness of enemy fire. Currently, we are focusing on identifying important occupants' targets by means of intelligence, delivering precision fire strikes, using kamikaze drones and protecting our positions with the help of electronic warfare - summarized the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that Ukraine seeks to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, but the priority is always to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The occupiers are trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, using artillery fire and attack drones of various types. Instead, our soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead.