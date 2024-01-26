russians are forced to go on the defensive in some places: Syrsky visits positions of soldiers on the Eastern Front

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101986 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112606 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142748 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139530 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177372 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172082 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284403 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178268 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167278 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40283 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72879 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32692 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43032 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62546 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101986 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251680 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261973 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62489 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142740 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107290 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107257 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123335 views
Actual
russians are forced to go on the defensive in some places: Syrsky visits positions of soldiers on the Eastern Front

russians are forced to go on the defensive in some places: Syrsky visits positions of soldiers on the Eastern Front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27107 views

According to Syrsky, the situation on the Eastern front remains difficult. The enemy is increasing the intensity of offensive actions on the Siversky and Bakhmut directions.

Colonel General and Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of the military on the Eastern Front today. The general said this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syrsky, the situation on the Eastern Front remains difficult. The enemy is increasing the intensity of offensive actions on the Siversky and Bakhmut directions.

In particular, on of the Siverskyi direction, the enemy continues offensive actions to improve its tactical position and create conditions for the development of an offensive in the direction of Siversk.

In addition, the enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Kreminna and Hryhorivka with assault groups with active support from mortar and artillery units, but to no avail.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed how Lyuty works in the Bakhmut direction19.01.24, 21:06 • 102755 views

At the same time, the enemy compensates for its failures in offensive operations by increasing the intensity of fire. In particular, over the past two days, it has been actively shelling the city with rocket artillery, using air strikes and kamikaze drones

- said the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also said that in the Bakhmut sector, the aggressor is conducting offensive actions, trying to break through our defenses to the north and west of Bakhmut and develop an offensive on Chasiv Yar.

The Russians are regrouping their forces and means and using units of the "volunteer corps". They are unsuccessfully trying to regain their lost ground in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

Due to the lack of tactical success in certain areas, the enemy has temporarily switched to defensive actions, while keeping assault groups ready for offensive actions

- emphasized Syrsky.

russian grenades with a poisonous substance: Ruvin tells details of the examination26.01.24, 14:52 • 26084 views

Addendum

The colonel general emphasized that Ukrainian defenders  respond in time to any changes in the operational  situation.

Syrsky noted that today he was once again directly in the combat areas and listened to the brigade commanders about the situation.

Together we evaluated the proposed solutions for further actions. We clarified certain tasks and made a number of decisions to increase the effectiveness of enemy fire. Currently, we are focusing on identifying important occupants' targets by means of intelligence, delivering precision fire strikes, using kamikaze drones and protecting our positions with the help of electronic warfare 

- summarized the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that Ukraine seeks to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, but the priority is always to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Recall

The occupiers are trying to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, using artillery fire and attack drones of various types. Instead, our soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising