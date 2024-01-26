ukenru
russian grenades with a poisonous substance: Ruvin tells details of the examination

Kyiv  •  UNN

It was the experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute who found that the new RG-VO grenades, which the enemy began using on the battlefield, contain a banned toxic substance, chloroacetophenone. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported the details of the examination on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, during the examination of a Russian hand grenade marked RG-VO, it was found that the object of study was manufactured industrially and confirmed that it was indeed a special gas grenade of Russian production.

"The internal structure and equipment of the object was assessed using X-ray examination. This is a non-destructive method that allows us to check the object for hidden threats, as the enemy often uses specific "traps," Ruvin said.

He added that KFI currently has an extremely powerful instrumentation base at the level of the leading expert laboratories of the leading European countries. This allows our specialists to conduct all the necessary  studies of materials, substances and products in the shortest possible time. It is this high-precision equipment that was used to conduct the relevant physical and chemical examination of the grenade content

According to the results of the expert analysis, it was found that the substance from the grenade contained traces of an irritant chemical agent, namely chloroacetophenone (CN), which is an irritant chemical warfare agent

- Ruvin said.

The Director of KFI emphasized that chloroacetophenone is prohibited for use as a chemical warfare agent under international law, the Geneva Protocol, approved by the UN General Assembly in 1969 following its use during the Vietnam War.

Recall

Yesterday, it was officially reported that the Russian Armed Forces used chloroacetophenone gas grenades for the first time at the end of 2023, which is a new development of the occupying country

