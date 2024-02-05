ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
British intelligence: Russia will increase military spending at the expense of debt and taxes

British intelligence: Russia will increase military spending at the expense of debt and taxes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22912 views

British intelligence reports that Russia will increase military spending in 2024, while reducing social security contributions and increasing domestic taxes and debt.

In 2024, the Russian authorities will increase military spending, while reducing contributions to the National Welfare Fund and increasing domestic taxes and debt to finance the planned expenditures. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports .

The Russian government has ambitious plans to increase spending by 26% in 2024. This is based on optimistic expectations of a 22% increase in revenues, with oil and gas revenues expected to grow by almost 25%,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the government will have to reduce its contributions to the National Welfare Fund and increase domestic taxes and debt to finance its planned expenditures.

British intelligence notes that this policy is almost certain to have a negative impact on the economy in the medium and long term by maintaining inflationary pressures or restraining future economic growth.

The sovereign wealth fund is ostensibly intended for the long-term economic well-being of the Russian people, but is increasingly being used to finance its invasion of Ukraine, and its asset value fell by 10% in 2023.

Recall

British intelligence suggestedthat corruption is likely to be one of the factors that significantly undermines the effectiveness of the Russian army.

Olga Rozgon

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

