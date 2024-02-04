British intelligence: about a thousand Wagner mercenaries train Belarusian military and security forces

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 27546 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110118 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117391 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159864 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162417 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261973 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176039 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166679 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148526 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233151 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75654 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75636 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55607 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 31248 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67607 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261973 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244259 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230632 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110119 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87637 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92343 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115484 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116268 views
British intelligence: about a thousand Wagner mercenaries train Belarusian military and security forces

British intelligence: about a thousand Wagner mercenaries train Belarusian military and security forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33224 views

British intelligence reports that up to 1,000 Wagner mercenaries continue to train Belarusian military and security forces, holding Ukraine's defense in the north.

There are up to 1,000 mercenaries of the Wagner PMC in Belarus, who continue to train the Belarusian military and security forces. The presence of Wagner in Belarus also plays into Russia's hands, forcing Ukraine to maintain defensive positions on its northern border. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, it is likely that there are up to 1,000 Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, while in June 2023, there were 8,000 Wagnerites in the country.

 Wagner almost certainly continues to train the Belarusian military and security forces. It is unlikely that the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, will use Wagner mercenaries beyond their current mandate. They are involved in the training of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but are unlikely to be directly involved in maintaining internal or border security in Belarus." 

- the report says.

In addition, the presence of the Wagnerites in Belarus benefits Russia by forcing Ukraine to maintain defensive positions and personnel along its northern border with Belarus to protect against potential future invasions.

Storm Gladiator unit formed in Russia: elite suicide bombers trained by former Wagner and Kadyrovites03.02.24, 19:43 • 38109 views

Recall

British intelligence reportedthat the Kremlin had incorporated the remnants of the Wagner group into the Russian Guard to strengthen its control over them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising