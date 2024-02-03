Storm Gladiator unit formed in Russia: elite suicide bombers trained by former Wagner and Kadyrovites

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101327 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127946 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129327 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168996 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275002 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177739 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243838 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106160 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101067 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81958 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78608 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90956 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275002 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229106 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254556 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240471 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127911 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103474 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103634 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119951 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120372 views
Storm Gladiator unit formed in Russia: elite suicide bombers trained by former Wagner and Kadyrovites

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38110 views

Russia has formed a new special assault unit called "Storm Gladiator," consisting of hundreds of prisoners recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine.

A new special assault unit "Storm Gladiator" has been formed in Russia out of prisoners recruited for the war against Ukraine, UNN reports citing the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that this is a privileged semi-secret battalion consisting of several hundred convicts with combat experience, and is called "gladiators" in honor of the former general of the 58th Army with the call sign "Spartak".

"The battalion is commanded by a former police officer convicted of a brutal murder. This unit selects people with a high level of physical fitness, experience in law enforcement agencies, and combat veterans. In addition, former Wagnerites and Kadyrovites from the Akhmata Sobor unit, which is part of the Russian Guard, train the 'gladiators' at the training ground," the statement said.

russia sends guards to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to force voting in fake elections - National Resistance Center29.01.24, 17:41 • 32478 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies

