The russians have sent additional russian guard forces to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to ensure the safety of collaborators during the so-called "elections". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The police are supposed to provide security for collaborators from the "polling stations" and to go around Ukrainians during the "expression of will". It is important for the russians to draw a turnout at the "elections", so they allowed voting at the place of residence - noted the National Resistance Center.

The organization notes that the russian guard will be engaged in forcing Ukrainians to vote for russian dictator vladimir putin, as well as protecting traitors.

Hungarian and Romanian populists draw attention to themselves with statements on annexation of Ukrainian regions - Center for Strategic Communications