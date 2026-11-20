The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a series of agreements to deepen their post-Brexit relationship, seeking to strengthen their collective power against Russia, China and the United States. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

According to representatives of the United Kingdom and the EU, the agreements will help facilitate food trade, link carbon markets, and enable young people to live, work and study in each other's countries. According to a UK representative, the dates on which these agreements will enter into force will be included in a forthcoming joint statement.

UK representatives said that both sides would also make a political commitment regarding the EU's "Made in Europe" trade and procurement policy, which is aimed at giving preference to EU companies.

Finalising the post-Brexit agreement was a key objective of the summit in Brussels on Friday, 20 November, between UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and EU representatives. Both partners argue that stronger ties are necessary in light of the changing world order, as the United States questions longstanding security commitments to Europe, Russia wages war in Ukraine, and China restricts exports of key resources.

Burnham said the pact would be "good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe," asserting: "In a more dangerous world, we are stronger together." The British prime minister said the agreements could add up to 0.4% to UK economic output.

An official from the European Commission, the EU's executive body, called the agreement a good package, adding that, as always, some details still needed to be agreed.

The main elements being signed at the Brussels summit had been widely discussed during months of negotiations, which were postponed following the resignation of Burnham's predecessor, Keir Starmer.

However, some differences remain unresolved, as the sides are still arguing over whether EU students will be able to pay British tuition fees while studying in the UK. The sides will commit to resolving this issue within the next six months.

Reducing tuition fees has long been a key demand of EU countries during the post-Brexit negotiations, given that EU citizens currently pay much higher international tuition fees. But such a move could have a significant impact on the British economy. The UK's leading research university group, the Russell Group, estimated that granting EU students "home-fee status" would cost the university sector approximately £570 million ($750 million) per year.

UK officials said the three agreements would be implemented even if the United Kingdom and the EU failed to reach an agreement on tuition fees within the next six months, stating that the deal had already been concluded.

They added that both the United Kingdom and the EU would immediately begin the process of legislatively implementing the agreements. Next week, the UK will introduce a bill giving the government the authority to implement both the carbon market and food standards agreements, sources said, while the EU will also begin the legal ratification process.

Britain and the EU are moving closer to a Brexit "reset" - the statement is expected to mention Ukraine

However, British officials added that full implementation was unlikely to be completed within six months.

They said the joint statement would also contain a commitment by the United Kingdom and the EU to work together on the "Made in Europe" policy, giving Britain the opportunity to enter the procurement scheme—a potentially significant boost for British industry.

Details of how the future partnership might work will emerge as the negotiations progress. But for the United Kingdom, the commitment to begin negotiations on this issue is a significant political and economic victory, the publication notes.

The United Kingdom and the EU have been on an unstable path toward reconciliation since the return of the center-left Labour Party to power in 2024, replacing the Conservatives, who had pushed for Brexit. Although Starmer said he wanted to make ties with the continent warmer, these efforts have not always gone smoothly.

For example, the sides clashed over negotiations on the United Kingdom joining the EU’s flagship €150 billion ($165 billion) defense fund, making it more difficult for British firms to bid for certain contracts. Later, a planned summit between them was postponed following Starmer’s resignation.

But Burnham breathed new life into these efforts by attracting attention when he raised the possibility of the United Kingdom returning to the EU. Since then, both sides have been seeking agreements that they could tie to Friday’s summit—the one that was originally planned for earlier this year.

Recently, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that it was time to acknowledge that Brexit had not benefited the United Kingdom, and that the country needed much closer relations with the European Union to counter growing isolationism around the world.

He compared the outcome of the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU, prompted by the 2016 referendum, to Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale "The Emperor’s New Clothes," in which no one is willing to tell the ruler that he is actually naked.

Burnham stated his intention to deepen Britain’s cooperation with the EU amid talk of a “return to the European Union”