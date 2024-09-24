Borrell on allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia: no decision among EU countries yet

Some EU countries support lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons against military targets in Russia, and this decision has not yet been made, but the discussion is ongoing. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell at a press conference in New York following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, which was attended for the first time by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports with reference to the Voice of America.

Asked whether he saw any signs that EU countries were ready to ease restrictions on Ukraine, Borrell said that the meeting with his colleagues was informal and did not involve any decisions.

In any case, the member states believe that this is something that belongs to issues that should be dealt with at the national level. Some have already taken a public stance, some still haven't and they don't want to. Some may not yet, but they are not talking about it. In any case, there is a process going on, and it is being discussed here in the United States. And we will continue to discuss it this week - Borrell said.

The EU's chief diplomat reminded that he supports allowing Ukraine to destroy military targets in Russia with Western weapons, "but not everyone supports this position, and we will see what this position will be at the end of the week.

On the eve of his meeting in New York with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his unwillingness to lift restrictions on Ukraine's ability to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons: "Germany will not support the lifting of restrictions on (long-range) missiles. This would be incompatible with my personal conviction.

Earlier, Voice of America reported that although Kyiv's Western allies are actively discussing lifting the restrictions, US President Joe Biden has not yet approved the decision.

Borrell also recalled that Russia has been firing missiles, drones and guided bombs at civilian targets: "It's obvious that Russia is getting weapons, including missiles, from Iran. This is our position, even though the Iranians deny it.

The EU diplomat noted that Russia continues to pose a threat to food security when it recently attacked a tanker carrying Ukrainian grain bound for Egypt in the Black Sea in Romania's economic zone with missiles.

According to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, the ministers also discussed the situation in the Ukrainian energy sector. "It is obvious that Russia wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold," he said.

According to Borrell, winter is approaching, and after Russian attacks on energy facilities, Ukraine's energy production capacity has been reduced by two-thirds: "And we have to support Ukraine not only by providing its military capabilities, but also by producing electricity. Otherwise, this country will face very difficult times in the winter. There is no point in providing generators today if they are destroyed tomorrow." Therefore, he added, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and allow Ukraine to attack the targets "from which Russia is attacking Ukraine, otherwise Russia will continue to do so without any punishment.

To provide Ukraine both militarily and economically, he said, it was decided to propose to the European Commission to increase support for Ukraine to 35 billion euros.

At the same time, Borrell noted that a "peace process" is underway, and the EU supports Ukraine's initiative to achieve a just peace.

"This is the only viable way forward. And our positions will be coordinated this week at the UN when we meet with our partners. We look forward to President Zelenskyy's presentation of his victory plan," the diplomat added.

When asked whether the ministers discussed Zelenskyy's so-called "victory plan" at the meeting, he said that they had not yet: "We are waiting to see what is in this plan.