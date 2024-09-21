With €35 billion loan to Ukraine, EU moves forward without U.S. - NYT

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112579 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188006 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148177 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149652 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192914 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112294 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182346 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104940 views

Popular news
February 28, 08:49 PM • 33605 views
February 28, 10:28 PM • 33492 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 60779 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 57203 views
03:40 AM • 34000 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188006 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192914 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182346 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 209387 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197869 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147394 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 146837 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151135 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142187 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 158745 views
Actual
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34139 views

Ursula von der Leyen announces a €35 billion loan to Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets. The EU decided to move forward with a smaller loan without US participation due to disagreements over the revision of sanctions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a €35 billion, about $39 billion loan to Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets. European leaders said the loan would initially move forward without U.S. contributions after talks between U.S. and European officials stalled in recent days, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The EU member states and the European Parliament are to vote on the loan announced on Friday; if the proposal receives the required number of votes, Brussels is going to disburse the funds by the end of the year.

The loan announced on Friday is less than the $50 billion that the United States and other major economies of the Group of Seven agreed to provide in June. Washington had intended to contribute between $20 and $25 billion to the loan, but only under conditions that would not allow the EU to review sanctions against Russia for three years.

The process of reaching an agreement between European and American officials was difficult due to legal issues. One of the stumbling blocks was the requirement of the EU, which holds two-thirds of the assets of Russia's central bank, to review the sanctions that froze the assets every six months.

Because any change in sanctions could unlock the frozen Russian money that is the basis of the loan, the United States has said it will only move forward with its contribution if Brussels agrees to extend the sanctions review period to 36 months.

However, any change in the review period requires the approval of all 27 EU member states, and Hungary, which has established close ties with Russia, objected.

To resolve the impasse, EU officials decided to move forward with a smaller loan that does not include Washington's participation, although von der Leyen said she was "absolutely confident" that the United States and others would eventually contribute.

EU prepares 40 billion euros of loans for Ukraine without US participation - FT17.09.24, 08:45 • 103155 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
european-commissionEuropean Commission
g7G7
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

