Blinken to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister in New York today

Today, September 27, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York, the U.S. Department of Statereported, UNN reported.

Blinken's schedule of meetings indicates that today the Secretary of State "meets with the Director of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York.

The meeting between the two senior diplomats will take place at 13:30 Eastern Time (17:30 GMT).

According to Reuters , President Joe Biden's administration has been clear that it does not want a Cold War with China, but a growing number of analysts and members of the US Congress say that the escalating global competition between the two superpowers resembles a new style of Cold War.

In recent months, both sides have kept lines of communication open. Last month, the White House said that a phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden was planned in the near future.

The US State Department has expressed concern over the expansion of security relations between North Korea and Russia. [Washington warns that this could destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula.