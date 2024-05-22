ukenru
Blackout schedules canceled in all regions until 20:00 - Ukrenergo

Blackout schedules canceled in all regions until 20:00 - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20912 views

Today, on May 22, Ukrenergo lifted restrictions on electricity consumption throughout Ukraine from 07:00 to 20:00. Electricity supply to 95% of consumers affected by the nighttime Russian attack in the East has been restored.

Today, on May 22, the Ukrenergo dispatch center  lifted restrictions on electricity consumption throughout the country from 07:00 to 20:00. As of this morning, 95% of consumers of power facilities de-energized as a result of the attack at night in the East have been powered up. This was reported in Ukrenergo, reports UNN

Consequences of Russian attacks on the power facility

According to Ukrenergo, on the night of May 22, Russian UAVs attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the North-East. Damaged equipment. More than 518 thousand consumers in the Sumy region, as well as consumers in certain districts of Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, were de-energized. 

"As of this morning, 95% of consumers in all three regions have been restored to power supply. Emergency recovery work continues, " the company said. 

Consumption limit 

Today, from 00:00 to 07:00 in all regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules were in effect for industrial and domestic consumers.

Now, from 07:00 to 20:00, The Ukrenergo Dispatch Center has lifted consumption restrictions in all regions. As indicated in the company, sunny weather contributes to the operation of industrial and roof solar power plants, the shortage in the power system has decreased. 

In the evening, hourly shutdown schedules will be valid in all regions of Ukraine for industrial and domestic consumers from 20:00 to 24: 00

- stated in Ukrenergo. 

They also pointed out that hourly shutdown schedules can be applied to reduce the level of consumption if certain volume limits are exceeded for each region. The Ukrenergo dispatch center brings these limits to each regional power company the day before. If the area consumes within the proven limit, consumers may not be de-energized. 

Information about when exactly blackouts can be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's dashboard, on the official websites of regional power companies, as well as on their pages in social networks.

Ukrenergo reminded that the main reason for applying restriction measures is the consequences of enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants. From March 22 to May 8, the Russians purposefully attacked all major thermal and hydroelectric power plants five times. 

Emergency assistance 

Yesterday, May 21, to overcome the shortage in the energy system, emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine were activated at the request of Ukrenergo from 00:00 to 07:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland, Slovakia. Also, at the request of the Polish energy system operator, Ukraine received excess electricity from this country from 11:00 to 15:00. 

 last night, from 00:00 to 01:00, emergency assistance from European countries was also used, Ukrenergo said. 

Import 

During the day from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Moldova. With a total volume of 15,861 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,492 MW in individual hours. Since December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1,700 MW per hour.

Export is not provided. 

Ukrenergo also reported that 425 settlements were de-energized in the morning.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

For technical reasons, there is a power outage in the Kiev region.

Addition 

Also, the Ministry of Energy said that this morning one of the mines in the Donetsk region was de-energized. There were 25 workers underground – they were brought to the surface.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising