Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Actual
Batch of smuggled iPhones worth $500,000 stopped by customs officers at the border

Batch of smuggled iPhones worth $500,000 stopped by customs officers at the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24459 views

At the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint, customs officers found 424 iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max hidden in a car. The driver tried to smuggle the phones through the “green corridor” to avoid declaring them.

A batch of smuggled iPhones worth $500,000 was stopped by customs officers at the border. The mobile phones were hidden behind the decorative trim of the car. This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the evening, on January 07, a vehicle driven by a citizen of Ukraine arrived at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint.

The driver chose the "green corridor" simplified customs control lane for customs clearance, thus declaring the absence of goods subject to mandatory declaration or taxation.

However, during the customs inspection, customs officers found 424 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max mobile phones that were hidden behind the decorative lining of the car.

Image

In this case, customs officers drew up an administrative protocol on violation of customs rules in accordance with Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code.

Image

A report on this fact was sent to the law enforcement agency on the grounds of a crime under Art. 201-3 of the Criminal Code (smuggling of goods).

Recall

At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards found a Russian-made icon of the Kazan Mother of God. A 24-year-old man tried to import it from the Netherlands to Kyiv.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

