Batch of smuggled iPhones worth $500,000 stopped by customs officers at the border

A batch of smuggled iPhones worth $500,000 was stopped by customs officers at the border. The mobile phones were hidden behind the decorative trim of the car. This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in the evening, on January 07, a vehicle driven by a citizen of Ukraine arrived at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv checkpoint.

The driver chose the "green corridor" simplified customs control lane for customs clearance, thus declaring the absence of goods subject to mandatory declaration or taxation.

However, during the customs inspection, customs officers found 424 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max mobile phones that were hidden behind the decorative lining of the car.

In this case, customs officers drew up an administrative protocol on violation of customs rules in accordance with Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code.

A report on this fact was sent to the law enforcement agency on the grounds of a crime under Art. 201-3 of the Criminal Code (smuggling of goods).

Recall

At the Krakivets checkpoint, border guards found a Russian-made icon of the Kazan Mother of God. A 24-year-old man tried to import it from the Netherlands to Kyiv.