Attention deficit disorder could be an evolutionary advantage

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88476 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108960 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151737 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155668 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251599 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165670 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148367 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36557 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70811 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38692 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32158 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251599 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226567 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212533 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238253 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225002 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88476 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70811 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113179 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114064 views
Attention deficit disorder could be an evolutionary advantage

Attention deficit disorder could be an evolutionary advantage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27270 views

The study found that participants with higher ADHD scores were more likely to leave their area and seek out new berry fields, suggesting that some ADHD traits may have helped primitive people seek out new food sources.

Distractibility, or impulsivity, may have been an evolutionary advantage for our ancestors. This is evidenced by a new study cited by The Guardian. It is noted that the traits characteristic of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) helped improve the tactics of our ancestors while searching for food, UNN reports.

Context

ADHD is a nervous system disorder with symptoms that include impulsivity, disorganization, and difficulty concentrating. Although prevalence estimates vary, the number of diagnoses has increased in many countries, including the UK.

Details

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, analyzed data from 457 adults who played an online food-finding game in which they had to collect as many berries as possible in eight minutes. The number of berries obtained from each bush decreased depending on how many times it was picked. During the task, participants could either continue picking berries from the bushes in their original location or move to a new area - although this cost them time.

The researchers found that participants with higher ADHD scores spent less time in each area of the bush than participants with lower scores. In other words, they were more likely to leave the current area and look for a new one.

According to this study, some of the ADHD traits that are currently perceived negatively could have helped people seek out new areas to find food.

According to Dr. David Barak of the University of Pennsylvania, researchers draw conclusions that are a starting point of data that indicate preferences in certain choice contexts.

If [these traits] were really negative, then one would think that in the course of evolutionary time they would be opposed

- he said.

According to the researchers, their findings are in line with other work that suggests that nomadic populations that benefit from research tend to have genes associated with ADHD.

However, the researchers add that the study has certain limitations, including the fact that ADHD-like symptoms are based on self-reports.

Therefore, it is necessary to conduct experiments involving people diagnosed with ADHD and real food search tasks - this experiment will require much more effort to move between patches than in an online game.

Recall

An Australian research team has found a link that children who grow up with dogs are more physically active than children without dogs. A new study also suggests that having a pet reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Three Ukrainian phthisiopulmonology centers in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Sumy regions will now use artificial intelligence to diagnose tuberculosis by automatically analyzing chest X-rays.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Health
