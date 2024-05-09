ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Attacking activists and writing "enemies of the nation" on offices and cars: oppositionists who oppose the law on foreign agents are being targeted in Georgia

Attacking activists and writing "enemies of the nation" on offices and cars: oppositionists who oppose the law on foreign agents are being targeted in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Violent attacks and intimidation tactics were used against opposition activists and NGOs protesting Georgia's controversial law on "foreign agents.

Last night, posters appeared on the offices of opposition parties and non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi, on the cars of oppositionists and activists who oppose the law on foreign agents: "agents", "natsi", "enemies of the nation", "agent headquarters", UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

The party "Bitter is More Freedom" showed how this happened: the posters were caught on CCTV.

Add

In addition, according to the newspaper, at least four attacks were committed on Wednesday evening in Tbilisi against activists and opposition representatives and their family members who oppose the law on foreign agents. Unidentified persons were waiting for them in different parts of the city. All of them needed medical care, mostly for head injuries. The attacks were preceded by threatening calls.

What does the government say?

Georgia's Justice Minister Rati Bregadze cynically suggested that the activists themselves were behind the attacks on activists protesting the law on foreign agents.

"I don't even know whether someone beat themselves or whether someone else used physical violence against them... Why do you insist that someone was physically abused by a government supporter or someone else? If anyone can organize such unrest, it is, of course, the people who are behind these rallies and who are organizing a powerful protest in the country," Bregadze said.

The day before, the ruling party announced the creation of public "blacklists" of citizens who are "distinguished by threats and the spread of hate speech on social media" - this refers to opponents of the law on foreign agents and protesters. The co-speaker of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said that such a list is needed "for general moral condemnation.

Instead, the Public Defender of Georgia demanded that law enforcement agencies immediately investigate the facts of physical reprisals for critical opinions, threats and intimidation of family members.

"These are criminal acts that require an immediate and effective response. Each such violence by the state must be met with a strict and appropriate response, so that such cases do not take the form of mass organized persecution," Levan Yoseliani warned.

Context 

On May 1, the Parliament of Georgia voted in favor of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

In the evening of that day, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets. 

A total of 15 people were hospitalized in Georgia during the dispersal of a rally near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 1-2, including law enforcement officers.

Recall

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
parliament-of-georgiaParliament of Georgia
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising