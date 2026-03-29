An 18th-century violin was illegally attempted to be smuggled from Ukraine to the Netherlands

At the Nizhankovychi border crossing, during an inspection of a car heading out of Ukraine, border guards discovered a Georg Kloz violin, dated 1763. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine - Western Border, writes UNN.

Details

During the inspection of a Hyundai car heading abroad, a Georg Kloz violin, dated 1763, was found in the trunk. A 39-year-old woman was transporting the instrument to the Netherlands.

The violin has been seized and will be sent for expert examination to establish its authenticity and cultural significance.

Recall

Kyiv customs stopped the illegal export of valuable items to the USA, France, and Italy. Experts identified authentic jewelry and tools.