The Institute of Business Reputation will be forced to start working in Ukraine after our integration into the European Union's system of rules. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

In any state in transition between totalitarianism (which we had in the Soviet Union and partly in the time of Yanukovych) and democracy, the institution of reputation does not work. Because the country lives on short-term planning from election to election. A poor society, concerned with survival rather than development planning, has a short-term political memory. Therefore, political teams are constantly changing their names, composition, ideology - Yurchyshyn noted.

As a result, he said, business reputation as a long-term investment works only in sectors that have a certain continuity, such as journalism, art, and partly business. However, this institution does not work in the case of politicians or officials.

"Changes can occur when we enter the system of European rules and are forced to reckon with them. Or it can happen in an evolutionary way, but this requires more time and the end of the war," Yurchyshyn emphasized.

Earlier, UNN told about one of the most striking examples of how a single mid-level official can harm the reputation of a government agency and the image of the entire country. This is the case of Oleksandr Zyma, Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, against whom a criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration.

On April 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to Yelena Sosedka, a co-owner of Concorde, Zyma deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions.

However, SBI investigators ignored this court decision for more than 4 months and did not hand Yulia Sosedka a memo on the rights of the victim. Instead, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office transferred Zima's case to the Pechersk District Police Department for investigation. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation into the case.