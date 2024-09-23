ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104037 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109758 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143176 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146338 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140200 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112176 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104802 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

After joining the EU Ukraine will have an institution of business reputation - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

After joining the EU Ukraine will have an institution of business reputation - MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101639 views

After joining the EU Ukraine will have an institution of business reputation, says MP.

The Institute of Business Reputation will be forced to start working in Ukraine after our integration into the European Union's system of rules. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech.

In any state in transition between totalitarianism (which we had in the Soviet Union and partly in the time of Yanukovych) and democracy, the institution of reputation does not work. Because the country lives on short-term planning from election to election. A poor society, concerned with survival rather than development planning, has a short-term political memory. Therefore, political teams are constantly changing their names, composition, ideology

- Yurchyshyn noted.

As a result, he said, business reputation as a long-term investment works only in sectors that have a certain continuity, such as journalism, art, and partly business. However, this institution does not work in the case of politicians or officials.

"Changes can occur when we enter the system of European rules and are forced to reckon with them. Or it can happen in an evolutionary way, but this requires more time and the end of the war," Yurchyshyn emphasized.

Earlier, UNN told about one of the most striking examples of how a single mid-level official can harm the reputation of a government agency and the image of the entire country. This is the case of Oleksandr Zyma, Director of the Legal Department of the National Bank of Ukraine, against whom a criminal proceeding has been opened on the fact of possible abuse of office. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU.  The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. 

On April 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to Yelena Sosedka, a co-owner of Concorde, Zyma deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions

However, SBI investigators ignored this court decision for more than 4 months and did not hand Yulia Sosedka a memo on the rights of the victim. Instead, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office transferred Zima's case to the Pechersk District Police Department for investigation. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation into the case.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

