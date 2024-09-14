ukenru
Actual people
Actual places
“Achieving great results in steadfast defense": military leadership congratulates tank troops on their holiday

“Achieving great results in steadfast defense": military leadership congratulates tank troops on their holiday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24651 views

On September 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Tank Troops. The President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense congratulated the military, noting their professionalism and high results in combat operations.

Today, September 14, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Tank Troops. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov congratulated the military and showed footage of their work, UNN reports.

Ukrainian tank units achieve high results in sustained defense, successful counterattacks, accurate fire, and destruction of the enemy and its equipment. I thank our tankers and all those who repair the equipment for your bravery, high skill and true Ukrainian character

- wrote President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also showed footage of Ukrainian tankers from the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 1st Separate Tank Siverskaya Brigade, Serhiy Karpets, and the 17th Separate Tank Kryvyi Rih Brigade.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, also congratulated the tankers:

"Our tank soldiers have advanced experience in combat operations in a new type of warfare, and almost the entire world wants to adopt this experience. After all, new tactics of using armored vehicles are now being used, taking into account effective counteraction to enemy fpv drones and other unmanned vehicles.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Ukrainian tank builders, mechanical engineers and craftsmen who work around the clock to repair and restore Ukrainian and trophy armored vehicles. 

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov showed footage of the work of the Ukrainian military on the day of tank troops.

"In extremely difficult conditions, your tanks are quick to attack, breaking through enemy lines, and during defense, they skillfully restrain the enemy's advance," he added.

Recall

This year, Ukraine is celebrating Tank Troops Day for the second time on September 14. Tanker Day was established in 1997 by President Leonid Kuchma's decree to support the initiative of Ukrainian tank veterans and tank builders.

In 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy abolished the celebration of the "Soviet" Tanker Day (September 10) and signed a decree establishing the Day of Tank Troops in Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on September 14. These changes are aimed at honoring the courage and heroism of tankers who defend the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as at establishing new military traditions.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

