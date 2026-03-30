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A veterinarian spoke about the condition of Boris the deer, who was hit by a car in Rivne region the day before

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The veterinarian reported that there was no threat to the animal's life and that surgery could be avoided. The deer is recovering in its usual environment after a fracture.

A veterinarian spoke about the condition of Boris the deer, who was hit by a car in Rivne region the day before

The condition of Boris the deer, who was injured in a road accident in Rivne region last week, has stabilized. His life is not in danger. This was stated in a video published on Facebook by Ruslan Khrystiuk, a forest master of the Richytske forestry, who is taking care of the deer, UNN writes.

Details

According to veterinarian Ivan Polkhovsky, who is assisting the deer, the animal's condition has stabilized.

Boris had a fracture without displacement, and it will take time to heal. According to the veterinarian, if the condition does not change, it will most likely be possible to do without surgery.

According to the veterinarian, transportation would be worse for the deer's condition than recovery in its usual environment.

Recall

In Zarichne, Rivne region, a 28-year-old woman in a car without headlights hit a mascot deer and fled.

Police found that a 28-year-old local resident was involved in the said accident, driving a Mercedes without headlights on. The driver explained to the police that she fled the scene because she was scared. Law enforcement officers found the damaged car at her place of residence. According to the inspection, the driver of the car was sober.

Police officers drew up three administrative reports against the offender: under Article 124 (road accident mechanics), Part 1 of Article 126 (driving a vehicle without an insurance policy) and Article 122-4 (leaving the scene of a road accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Olga Rozgon

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