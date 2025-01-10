There is a serious accident at one of the power substations in Kyiv: who is without electricity and when will it be restored
Kyiv • UNN
Due to an accident at the power substation, some houses in the Desnianskyi district of the capital (Troieshchyna) are currently without electricity.
A power outage occurred at one of the substations in the capital, as a result of which some buildings in Troieshchyna were left without electricity. This was reported on Friday by DTEK, according to UNN.
We are eliminating a serious accident at one of the substations in Kyiv. Some buildings in the Desnianskyi district of the capital (Troieshchyna) are currently without electricity. We are now assessing the scope of work, after which we will inform you about the time of restoration of electricity supply.
As indicated by DTEK, the energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the power as soon as possible.