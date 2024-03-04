A new NATO air base was opened in Albania, which will become the center of the Alliance's air operations

Albania has transformed an old Soviet air base into a regional center for NATO air operations in the Western Balkans. This is reported by the NATO press service, UNN writes.

Today, March 4, Albania officially opened Kucova Air Base. Located about 80 kilometers south of Tirana (Albania's capital - ed.), Kucova Air Base will serve the country and support Alliance logistics, air operations, training and exercises.

It is noted that NATO has financed the modernization of the base for about 50 million euros.

The airbase will serve as an important NATO air hub. The redevelopment of Kuchovo Air Base is a strategic investment and shows that NATO continues to strengthen its presence in the Western Balkans, an area of strategic importance to the Alliance - said acting spokesman Dylan White.

The ministry said that the Kucova air base is the largest NATO project in Albania over the past decade.

The repair work began in 2019 and includes the modernization and reconstruction of the control tower, runways, hangars and storage facilities.

The work was funded by the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP), which covers major defense construction projects in the Alliance.

According to apnews, after the speeches at the ceremony, the aircraft of the Alliance countries held a flight show, including two American F-16 fighters and two F-35s from the Aviano air base in Italy.

In addition, two Eurofighter jets landed at Kuchov air base .

