A new NATO air base was opened in Albania, which will become the center of the Alliance's air operations

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

A new NATO air base was opened in Albania, which will become the center of the Alliance's air operations

Kyiv • UNN

Albania has turned an old Soviet air base into a regional center for NATO air operations in the Western Balkans.

A new NATO air base was opened in Albania, which will become the center of the Alliance's air operations

Albania has transformed an old Soviet air base into a regional center for NATO air operations in the Western Balkans. This is reported by the NATO press service, UNN writes.

Details

Today, March 4, Albania officially opened Kucova Air Base.  Located about 80 kilometers south of Tirana (Albania's capital - ed.), Kucova Air Base will serve the country and support Alliance logistics, air operations, training and exercises. 

Germany will control NATO airspace over the Baltic States04.03.24, 01:32 • 31117 views

It is noted that NATO has financed the modernization of the base for about 50 million euros.

The airbase will serve as an important NATO air hub. The redevelopment of Kuchovo Air Base is a strategic investment and shows that NATO continues to strengthen its presence in the Western Balkans, an area of strategic importance to the Alliance

- said acting spokesman Dylan White.

The ministry said that the Kucova air base is the largest NATO project in Albania over the past decade. 

The repair work began in 2019 and includes the modernization and reconstruction of the control tower, runways, hangars and storage facilities. 

The work was funded by the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP), which covers major defense construction projects in the Alliance.

Addendum

According to apnews, after the speeches at the ceremony, the aircraft of the Alliance countries held a flight show, including two American F-16 fighters and two F-35s from the Aviano air base in Italy.

In addition, two Eurofighter jets landed at Kuchov air base . 

Recall

NATO launches a large-scale military exercise called Nordic Response 24 near the Russian border involving more than 20,000 troops from 14 countries led by Norway.

NATO showed how russian fighter jets are intercepted over the Baltic Sea01.03.24, 17:48 • 29307 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
NATO
Albania
Baltic Sea
Norway
Italy
Germany
F-16 Fighting Falcon
