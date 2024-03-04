Germany will control NATO airspace over the Baltic States

The German Army Air Force will control the airspace over Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for the next nine months, Zeit reports, UNN reports.

Details

In the presence of Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and German Air Force Inspector General Ingo Gerchatrz, the German squadron reportedly took command at the Lielvardi air base in Latvia. From there, the pilots will take over air patrols of the Baltic states until the end of November.

NATO Air Policing is of paramount importance for the security of people in Latvia and the Baltic States Gerhartz said at the ceremony in Lielvard. He noted that Germany has been and remains a reliable friend and partner of all Baltic countries.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania do not have their own fighter jets. Since 2004, NATO Allies have taken turns securing the skies over the Baltic states. By the beginning of winter, up to six Eurofighter jets and about 200 soldiers will be based at the military base 60 kilometers southeast of Riga.

