NATO showed how russian fighter jets are intercepted over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 29307 views

French fighter jets intercepted two russian Su-30M and An-72 aircraft over the Baltic Sea and north of Poland, the NATO press service reports.

NATO showed how russian fighter jets are intercepted over the Baltic Sea

Yesterday, on February 29, French fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30Ms over the Baltic Sea, and later - An-72s. This was reported by the press service of the NATO Air Command, UNN writes.

Details

The ministry showed a video of two French Mirage 2000-5 fighters intercepting Russian Su-30Ms .

It is noted that immediately after that, French aircraft intercepted a Russian An-72 in international space north of Poland.

"The strong are not attacked": Duda does not believe in Russia's war against NATO29.02.24, 18:18 • 28546 views

Recall

In preparation for a possible Russian attack on NATO countries, European militaries are calling for simplification of bureaucratic procedures to enable the rapid movement of troops and equipment between allies.

They aim to create a "military Schengen" by the NATO summit in July to ensure free cross-border military transportation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

