NATO showed how russian fighter jets are intercepted over the Baltic Sea
Kyiv • UNN
French fighter jets intercepted two russian Su-30M and An-72 aircraft over the Baltic Sea and north of Poland, the NATO press service reports.
Yesterday, on February 29, French fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30Ms over the Baltic Sea, and later - An-72s. This was reported by the press service of the NATO Air Command, UNN writes.
Details
The ministry showed a video of two French Mirage 2000-5 fighters intercepting Russian Su-30Ms .
It is noted that immediately after that, French aircraft intercepted a Russian An-72 in international space north of Poland.
Recall
In preparation for a possible Russian attack on NATO countries, European militaries are calling for simplification of bureaucratic procedures to enable the rapid movement of troops and equipment between allies.
They aim to create a "military Schengen" by the NATO summit in July to ensure free cross-border military transportation.