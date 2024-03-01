NATO showed how russian fighter jets are intercepted over the Baltic Sea

Yesterday, on February 29, French fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30Ms over the Baltic Sea, and later - An-72s. This was reported by the press service of the NATO Air Command, UNN writes.

Details

The ministry showed a video of two French Mirage 2000-5 fighters intercepting Russian Su-30Ms .

It is noted that immediately after that, French aircraft intercepted a Russian An-72 in international space north of Poland.

