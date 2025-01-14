Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have again attacked the territory in the vicinity of engels, saratov region of russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to russian sources, eight drones were shot down over the area, but there has been no official confirmation or denial of this information from other sources.

Before the attack, local authorities announced a possible threat from drones.

Recall

A week ago, a fuel depot in engels was attacked and is still on fire. It is in this city that the terrorist country's important strategic aviation base is located, from which bombers attacking Ukrainian targets fly.

