A foreigner was detained for a scheme to smuggle conscripts abroad: he took 5000 euros per person
A 35-year-old foreigner is suspected of organizing a scheme to smuggle conscripts across the border by boat. He was detained while receiving part of the money from two men.
A foreigner is suspected of trying to smuggle men liable for military service across the border to Moldova for 5,000 euros per person, he was detained, Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reported.
Details
It is suspected that the 35-year-old foreigner, having a temporary residence permit in Ukraine and being a resident of the border area, organized the illegal transportation of citizens liable for military service across the border of Ukraine.
"Using a mobile terminal, he agreed with two men of military age on the terms of their illegal transportation across the border to the Republic of Moldova for a monetary reward of 5,000 euros per person and 250 euros for providing a watercraft (inflatable boat)," the prosecutor's office said.
On the evening of October 26, according to the prosecutor's office, he met in Vinnytsia with people who wanted to leave Ukraine and drove them to the border region in his car.
According to the prosecutor's office, the foreigner gave instructions to the conscripts and was supposed to take them to the place of illegal transportation across the Dniester River to Moldova, but was detained by law enforcement officers when they handed him part of the money.
The foreigner was served a notice of suspicion of organizing illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed against several persons for mercenary motives (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The court sent him to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 454.2 thousand.
