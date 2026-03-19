A case has been opened against Bezuhla, including for high treason

By court decision, information regarding possible criminal offenses by People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. In particular, it concerns criminal proceedings for four criminal offenses - treason, disclosure of state secrets, disclosure of military information, UNN reports.

Details

As reported to a UNN journalist by the Prosecutor General's Office, "in compliance with the rulings of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv based on the appeals of applicants, the PGO has entered relevant information into the ERDR regarding the People's Deputy of Ukraine."

The PGO added that the pre-trial investigation is being conducted by SBI investigators under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office. The investigation is currently ongoing, so any details can only be reported within limits that will not harm the investigation.

SBI employees are indeed conducting a pre-trial investigation against an unaffiliated People's Deputy of Ukraine in a consolidated criminal proceeding initiated by the Prosecutor General in compliance with the rulings of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, issued based on appeals from a public organization and a People's Deputy. - Tetiana Sapian, SBI communications advisor, confirmed in a comment for UNN.

According to her, it concerns criminal proceedings for four criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law), Part 1 of Article 328 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (disclosure of state secrets), Part 1 of Article 422 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (disclosure of military information constituting state secrets), and Part 1 of Article 344 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (interference with the activities of a public figure).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Procedural guidance is provided by the Prosecutor General's Office. - she added.

Addition

Earlier, People's Deputy Serhiy Taruta from the "Batkivshchyna" faction announced that the Prosecutor General's Office had opened proceedings against Mariana Bezuhla under the article on treason.

The investigation is checking whether Bezuhla's public statements could have harmed Ukrainian military personnel. And, unfortunately, there are concrete examples. After the dissemination of information about the 72nd brigade, which held Vuhledar: a planned rotation was disrupted; defensive positions were lost. After her statements about "withdrawing the brigade from Vuhledar," in less than a day, the Russians transferred significant forces to this direction. And this is not an isolated case. When public activity leads to: military losses; weakening of defense; demoralization of the army. This is no longer about "freedom of speech." This is "about responsibility." - Taruta noted.

In August 2024, during the battles for Vuhledar in Donetsk region, Mariana Bezuhla stated that she had numerous appeals from military personnel that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had withdrawn the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians from their positions, which, according to her, had been repelling attacks for two years and knew the area perfectly.

The Russians already know this and are preparing. This will be a disaster, like with Toretsk and New York, when the 24th brigade was withdrawn from there. It seems as if he is deliberately destabilizing the front. - Bezuhla wrote.

Bezuhla herself reacted to the pre-trial investigation.

"You won't scare me," Bezuhla wrote.

"Clashes" in the Rada, Taruta and Bezuhla quarreled: video