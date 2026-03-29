236 battles took place at the front in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, March 28, 236 combat engagements took place at the front. The occupiers launched one missile strike using one missile and 89 air strikes, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Also, 8769 kamikaze drones were used and 3886 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops were carried out, including 79 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of settlements in Zaporizhzhia, where Vozdvyzhivka, Novosoloshine, Dolynka, Kopani, Shyroke, Huliaipilske, Komyshuvakha suffered from air strikes; in Kherson region - Parysheve; in Sumy region - Bublykove and Vilna Sloboda.

The aviation of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 92 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements over the past day, including two using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Starytsia, Prylipky, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, and towards Novoplatonivka, Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked five times, trying to break into the Ukrainian defense, attacking towards Drobycheve, Stavky, and in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position three times, assaulting towards Nykyforivka and in the area of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and towards Illinivka, Sofiivka, Berestok, Kucherovy Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 57 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Nove Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Novopavlivka, Dachne, and towards Hryshyne, Shevchenko, Filii.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Oleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, and towards Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 33 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Myrne, and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions towards the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

The losses of Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1360 people. The enemy lost eight tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, 1948 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 181 units of automotive equipment.

Recall

On the morning of March 28, Russian artillery hit a residential building in the Znoob-Novhorod community of Sumy Oblast. A young girl died, and her six-year-old sister received serious injuries.

Also in the Znoob-Novhorod community, a 75-year-old man died due to the detonation of an enemy drone.