19 men detained for attempting to cross the border with Moldova following instructions from Telegram
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards detained two groups of men who were trying to cross the border with Moldova following the instructions they had received. Each paid $3-5 thousand for online instructions from the organizer.
Details
It is reported that near the border with Moldova, border guards stopped two groups of men: one group consisted of 8 people, and the other - 11. They paid a lot of money to receive instructions on how to cross the border via a messenger.
They paid $3-5 thousand each for online instructions from the organizer via a telegram channel
To be less noticeable, upon arrival at the gathering point, the offenders split into two groups. However, they were detained a few kilometers before the border and administrative reports of offenses were issued.
Recall
Border guards detained a man who tried to leave Ukraine using forged documents in the name of a 25-year-old Odesa resident. The person was sent to the National Police to investigate signs of a criminal offense.
