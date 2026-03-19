187 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5.1 thousand drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 187 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5176 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2902 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 62 air strikes – dropping 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5176 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2902 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 85 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of them using MLRS. They launched six air strikes using 20 KABs. Two combat engagements were recorded in this direction.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 19 times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkovo, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, Krasne Pershe. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked nine times towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novosergiyivka, Olhivka, Serednie, the settlement of Koroviy Yar, Drobycheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova, and Tverdokhlibove. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 12 times towards Zakitne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to improve his position twice, attacking towards Malynivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 24 times today towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiyivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiyivka, Novopavlivka, and Stepanivka. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. One enemy attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 151 occupiers were eliminated and 41 were wounded in this direction today; two armored combat vehicles, 10 units of automotive equipment were destroyed; 30 shelters, a UAV control point, two cannons, and eight units of automotive equipment were damaged. 242 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda. One attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Myrny. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once towards Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's largest daily losses in 2026 - over 1,700 occupiers - Ministry of Defense