166 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest spot on the frontline and what positions are being attacked by the enemy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122232 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120550 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 56901 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 70961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122232 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
166 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest spot on the frontline and what positions are being attacked by the enemy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27266 views

There were 166 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Liman, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. The most active enemy attacks were registered near Petropavlivka, Makiivka and Novopoltavka.

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the most intense in the Liman, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 4 p.m.

Near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy has tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted eight assault attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. One firefight ended, seven more are still ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked 32 times near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Nine enemy attacks remained unfinished.

In the Siversky sector near Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

The defense forces repelled 22 Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Predtechyno, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. Nine enemy attacks remained unfinished.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked four times near Toretsk. Two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 49 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novopoltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 30 attacks, 19 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 11 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne, three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Huliaipil and Prydniprovskyi sectors since the beginning of the day.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day, and eight more attacks are ongoing. The enemy made over 160 attacks, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.

More than 1800 occupants and a dozen tanks: AFU General Staff unveils Russian combat losses10.01.25, 07:44 • 30991 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

