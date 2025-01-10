166 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest spot on the frontline and what positions are being attacked by the enemy

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the most intense in the Liman, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 4 p.m.

Near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy has tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders five times since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted eight assault attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. One firefight ended, seven more are still ongoing.

In the Liman direction, the invading army attacked 32 times near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne. Nine enemy attacks remained unfinished.

In the Siversky sector near Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

The defense forces repelled 22 Russian attacks near Bila Hora, Predtechyno, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. Nine enemy attacks remained unfinished.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked four times near Toretsk. Two more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 49 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novopoltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 30 attacks, 19 firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the occupants attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 11 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne, three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Huliaipil and Prydniprovskyi sectors since the beginning of the day.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 10 attacks by Russian invaders over the last day, and eight more attacks are ongoing. The enemy made over 160 attacks, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.

